Based on new job postings posted in China, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is hinting at working on a new car model made in the country, Electrek reports.

Job postings such as Senior Car Designer and Design Manager are related to designing a car locally, hinting that the company is taking a bigger step toward building a new car program in China, according to the report.

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla was planning to design an electric car in China for the global market.

Separately, Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas upgrades shares to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $1,360 target, raised from $1,050, seeing an increasing likelihood that Tesla will announce a vertically integrated battery supply business.

"Tesla Battery Day... could be a game changer, and based on what we know so far, there is growing risk of Tesla becoming a new battery competitor armed with superior technology," Jonas writes.