Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) says it will build a new merchant bar quality micromill at its Arizona operations near Phoenix and divest its southern California rebar facility.

The new capacity will replace CMC's existing higher-cost rebar capacity at its mill in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., which halted melt operations in late 2019.

Commercial Metals says it plans to sell the California mill to capitalize on the real estate value of the site.

The company says the new facility will cost $300M to construct and have a nominal capacity of 500K st/year, 150K st/year which is expected for merchant product, with operations scheduled to begin in 2023.

The micromill will be the company's third in the U.S., following its operations in Durant, Okla., and Mesa, Ariz.