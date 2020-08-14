Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.02 .

Revenue of $46.01M (+0.5% Y/Y) beats by $4.05M .

Exec Chairman: 2Q "included a continuation of the strong growth in financed sales to manufactured home parks. Additionally, the company took proactive steps during the first and second quarter of 2020 to navigate the COVID-19 environment by reducing costs and gaining operational flexibility in our manufacturing operations....We believe that manufactured housing presents a compelling, long-term solution for the ongoing lack of affordable housing in the United States, and the Company is well-positioned to take advantage of this market."

