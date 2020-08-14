Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been successful in the past at shielding itself from lawsuits surrounding third-party sellers, but a new court decision could make it harder for the e-commerce giant to avoid such legal action.

The California Fourth District Court of Appeals has ruled that Amazon can be held liable for damages caused by a defective replacement laptop battery that gave a San Diego woman third-degree burns after exploding.

"Amazon's own acts, and its control over the product in question, form the basis for its liability," the opinion reads. "Nothing aside from Amazon's own choices required it to allow Lenoge Technology to offer its product for sale, to store Lenoge's product at its warehouse, to accept Bolger's order, or to ship the product to her. It made these choices for its own commercial purposes. It should share in the consequences."

Amazon's marketplace, which hosts millions of third-party sellers, now accounts for approximately 60% of the company's e-commerce sales.