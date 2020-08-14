European markets sink on new travel restrictions and disappointing China data

London -0.97%. The shares dipped following surprise fall in Chinese retail raising doubts over the pace of economic recovery.
Germany -0.44%.
France -1.06%, led by drop in travel stocks after the UK decided to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France.
Air France KLM slipped 6.63%, TUI AG fell 5.34%, British Airways-owner IAG slid 5.41% and EasyJet dropped 6.81% after Britain added more European countries to its quarantine list due to the rising rate of coronavirus cases in the country.
The European Commission has entered contract negotiations with Johnson & Johnson for the purchase of 200M doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.