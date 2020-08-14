Cutting cash burn, WeWork secures $1.1B loan from SoftBank
Aug. 14, 2020 4:25 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), WESFTBYBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor3 Comments
- SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has revived a $1.1B financing commitment to WeWork (WE) after the latter slashed its cash burn rate almost in half from the end of last year.
- The senior secured debt, part of a $9.5B financing package to support WeWork after its IPO collapsed last year, was previously tied to a $3B tender offer (which is still in the courts) for WeWork shares.
- "While WeWork's second-quarter revenue rose 9% to $882M from a year earlier, that marked a decline from its $1.1B haul in this year's first three months," CFO Kimberly Ross declared, adding that the company's membership base fell 12% to 612K in Q2 from that prior period.