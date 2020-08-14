Rolling back Obama-era climate regulations, the Trump administration has eliminated federal requirements for oil and gas companies to monitor and repair methane leaks from pipelines, storage facilities and wells.

"EPA has been working hard to fulfill President Trump's promise to cut burdensome and ineffective regulations for our domestic energy industry," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler declared.

Proponents of the rule include smaller oil and gas companies that argue the regulations are too expensive, though some of the larger industry players, like Exxon (NYSE:XOM), BP (NYSE:BP) and Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), have opposed the decision due to their climate change pledges.

In July, the Trump administration finalized a rollback of the National Environmental Policy Act, in order to speed approval for federal projects like pipelines, highways and power plants.

