Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announces the pricing terms of its previous nine private offers to exchange certain specified series of its outstanding senior notes (Old Notes) for a combination of a cash payment and new Senior Notes due 2053 (New Notes).

In addition, the company has increased the cap on the aggregate principal amount of New Notes from $800M to $940M.

Except for the increase in the exchange cap, all other terms of the Exchange Offers remain unchanged.

The Exchange Offers consist of the following:

(a) an offer to exchange 6.90% Senior Notes due 2038;

(b) 6.375% Senior Notes due 2037;

(c) 6.40% Senior Notes due 2039;

(d) 5.75% Senior Notes due 2040;

(e) 5.65% Senior Notes due 2042;

(f) 5.375% Senior Notes due 2043;

(g) 5.15% Senior Notes due 2041;

(h) 4.95% Senior Notes due 2041; and; and

(i) 4.40% Senior Notes due 2045.

Amgen has elected to conduct an early settlement for Old Notes on August 17.