Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announces the pricing terms of its previous nine private offers to exchange certain specified series of its outstanding senior notes (Old Notes) for a combination of a cash payment and new Senior Notes due 2053 (New Notes).
In addition, the company has increased the cap on the aggregate principal amount of New Notes from $800M to $940M.
Except for the increase in the exchange cap, all other terms of the Exchange Offers remain unchanged.
The Exchange Offers consist of the following:
(a) an offer to exchange 6.90% Senior Notes due 2038;
(b) 6.375% Senior Notes due 2037;
(c) 6.40% Senior Notes due 2039;
(d) 5.75% Senior Notes due 2040;
(e) 5.65% Senior Notes due 2042;
(f) 5.375% Senior Notes due 2043;
(g) 5.15% Senior Notes due 2041;
(h) 4.95% Senior Notes due 2041; and; and
(i) 4.40% Senior Notes due 2045.
Amgen has elected to conduct an early settlement for Old Notes on August 17.