China's economy returned to growth in Q2 following a deep plunge at the start of the year, but unexpected weakness in domestic consumption has failed to shake off wariness about the coronavirus.

Marking the seventh straight monthly drop, retail sales unexpectedly slipped 1.1% in July from a year ago, worse than a predicted 0.1% rise.

Industrial output advanced 4.8%, missing analyst forecasts for 5.1% growth, suggesting the recovery in the world's second-largest economy remains fragile.

