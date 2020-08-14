Ever-Glory (NASDAQ:EVK) reports revenue declined 35.2% in Q2, primarily driven by a 30% decrease in our retail business and a 40.8% decrease in wholesale business.

Retail business declined as a result of decrease in the amounts of stores and same-store sales. Retail stores down 300 Y/Y to 935 stores as of June 30, 2020.

Sales slumped in wholesale business due to a decrease in sales in Hong Kong, Germany, Europe-Other, Mainland China, United Kingdom and United States, partially offset by an increase in sales in Japan.

Gross margin rate contracted 870 bps to 28.8%.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, commented, "The second quarter results, are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

