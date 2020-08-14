What to expect as the U.S. reports retail sales data

The state of the consumer is in focus as the world's two largest economies release retail sales figures for July, in addition to the latest consumer sentiment index from the University of Michigan.

Retail figures from China overnight failed to hit positive territory, while numbers in the U.S. are expected to come in at a clip of 1.9%.

While that would continue a rebound seen in previous months, it would not be as rapid of a pace seen in May (17.7%) and June (7.5%), and could suggest growth is cooling amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and stalled stimulus negotiations in Washington.

Another consumer gauge will be seen next week as major U.S. retailers like Walmart and Target release quarterly results.