Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (DGNR) has priced its initial public offering of 60M units at $10/unit, which will kick off trading today on NYSE.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share.

The closing date is August 18, 2020.

Underwriters' overallotment is an additional 9M units.

The company will also enter into a forward purchase agreement to purchase 15M units with funds affiliated with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Holdings and 2.5M forward units with entities managed by or associated with Willett Advisors.