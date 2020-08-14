Cineplex reports Q2 results
Aug. 14, 2020 6:20 AM ETCineplex Inc. (CPXGF)CPXGFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF): Q2 GAAP EPS of -C$1.55.
- Revenue of C$21.99M (-95.0% Y/Y)
- "As some of Cineplex's largest expenses, such as film cost and cost of food services, are fully variable, during the closure of its theatres and LBE venues Cineplex has focused on reducing its largest fixed and semi-fixed expenses, including those attributed to theatre payroll and theatre occupancy. As a result of the measures described below, including receipt of assistance under the CEWS, Cineplex has been able to materially reduce theatre payroll expenses from $41.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2019 to approximately $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. With respect to theatre occupancy expenses, Cineplex is continuing to work with its landlord partners to identify relief measures, which resulted in no material cash rent being paid in the second quarter of 2020. The focus has been on identifying opportunities for lease-related abatements during the closure period, converting fixed components of rent to variable rent during the reopening period and looking for other opportunities to extract value under its existing lease agreements," the co. said in its statement.
- Press Release