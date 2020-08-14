Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) has priced its initial public offering of 15M common stock at $27/share.

The initial hoped-for range for the share sale was $19-$21, and later raised to $23-$25.

The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Closing date is August 18, 2020.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.25M shares.

"The firm’s accelerating growth, positive operational cash flow, strong interest from investors and reasonable IPO price mean the IPO is worth considering", wrote Donovan Jones on Seeking Alpha.

