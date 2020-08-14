Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) has entered into a Long Term Purchase Contract with Bitmain for the purchase of 10,500 next generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners.

This investment is expected to result in Marathon being one of, if not the largest, Bitcoin miner in North America.

Additionally, 1,360 Miners were delivered to company's Hosting Facility today and were added to current 700 Miners presently in operation, bringing total currently installed Miners to 2,060 which will produce 184.6 PH/s.

Shares up 12.4% premarket.

Press release