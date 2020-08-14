Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) is up 31% premarket on light volume on the heels of its business update. Key points:

Completed a $200M private capital raise (net proceeds were $183M).

Phase 3 study, ENHANCE, evaluating lead drug ensifentrine in COPD to launch later this year.

Pilot study assessing ensifentrine, administered via pressurized metered-dose inhaler, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients to launch this quarter.

Ensifentrine is an inhaled dual inhibitor of two enzymes, phosphodiesterase 3 (PDE3) and phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), the basis for its bronchodilatory and anti-inflammatory effects. The company says it also activates the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein thereby representing a potential therapy for cystic fibrosis.