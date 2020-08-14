The German biotechnology company CureVac B.V. (CVAC) prices its IPO of ~13.3M common shares at $16, for expected gross proceeds of ~$213M.

Trading kicks off today.

Earlier this year, CureVac tapped investors including the German government and GSK for $640M to support its work against the coronavirus and other diseases.

Additionally, the company signed €75M loan agreement with the European Investment Bank for vaccine development and expansion of production capabilities.

Assuming a successful debut, the company should be valued at ~$2.8B.

Previously: CureVac B.V. sets terms for IPO (Aug. 10)