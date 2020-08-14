Globant (NYSE:GLOB) +1% after yesterday's Q2 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue rose 16% y/y to $182.7M.

Q2 adjusted gross profit margin was 38.2% compared to 40.2% in the Q219.

During the Q2, GLOB raised ~$301M in net proceeds from equity offering of 2.3M shares.

Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $404.1M as of June 30.

The company sees Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of at least $0.58 vs. a consensus of $0.59; sees Q3 revenue of at least $203M (+18.5 Y/Y) vs. $203.9M consensus.

Citing uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, GLOB is not providing full year outlook.

Shares +70% YTD.

