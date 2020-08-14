Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCPK:GXYEF) reports revenue fell 76% Y/Y to HKD$6.2B for the first half of the year, and a loss of HKD$2.8B was generated vs. a profit of HKD$6.7B for the same period a year ago.

"Covid-19 has had an adverse impact on our financial results in [the second quarter] and the first half of 2020, as mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau faced travel restrictions and social distancing," stated Galaxy Chairman Lui Che-woo.

He also notes consumer sentiment has been impacted in a broader sense by a slower global economy, ongoing trade tensions and currency fluctuations.

Galaxy is on the Macau stocks lifted earlier this week by word that travel restrictions would be lifted by key regions for travelers returning back from the gambling mecca.