Apollo infrastructure funds invest in U.S. offshore wind developer
Aug. 14, 2020 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)
- Certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) affiliates commit to invest, through convertible debt and equity, up to $265M to acquire an equity stake in US Wind and fund development and construction costs associated with a major offshore wind energy project off the coast of Maryland.
- Baltimore-based US Wind controls the Maryland Wind Energy Area under a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management lease of ~80,000 acres located 10 to 30 miles off the state's coast.
- The first phase of the project will have a capacity of 270 MW, enough to power more than 75K homes.
- The project is anticipated to come on-line in early 2024 and have a useful life of 25+ years.
- Apollo-managed funds have invested more than $20B in infrastructure-related opportunities across its platform.