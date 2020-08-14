Apollo infrastructure funds invest in U.S. offshore wind developer

  • Certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) affiliates commit to invest, through convertible debt and equity, up to $265M to acquire an equity stake in US Wind and fund development and construction costs associated with a major offshore wind energy project off the coast of Maryland.
  • Baltimore-based US Wind controls the Maryland Wind Energy Area under a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management lease of ~80,000 acres located 10 to 30 miles off the state's coast.
  • The first phase of the project will have a capacity of 270 MW, enough to power more than 75K homes.
  • The project is anticipated to come on-line in early 2024 and have a useful life of 25+ years.
  • Apollo-managed funds have invested more than $20B in infrastructure-related opportunities across its platform.
