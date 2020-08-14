Dominos Pizza UK -4% after Citi turns bearish
Aug. 14, 2020
Dominos Pizza UK and IRL Plc. (DPUKF)
- Dominos Pizza UK (OTC:DPUKF) falls sharply after Citi lowers its rating to Sell from Neutral on risk to the downside.
- "Since its recent trough, the Domino’s share price is up [around] 20%, with almost half of that coming this week post 1H results. While there were some snippets of encouraging commentary from the results, and it was a good chance to hear from the new management team, there was also a more cautious tone around near-term trends, franchisee relationships and the international disposals," warns Citi.
- The company has 858 locations across the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.
- Shares of Domino's Pizza UK are down 4.05% in London trading.
