DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reports revenue of $70.93M and a loss of $160.44M for a quarter that included far less sports than anticipated.

"As sporting events began to resume, the company saw increased engagement with its sports-based product offerings, which contributed to sequential monthly revenue improvement during the second quarter. This positive momentum has accelerated with the return of MLB, the NBA, WNBA, the NHL, and MLS."

The company says it had $1.2B on its balance sheet at the end of the quarter after a follow-on offering.

Looking ahead, DraftKings sees revenue of $500M to $540M in FY20 on a pro forma basis. Growth is still on the agenda as DraftKings is working to enter Virginia and Tennessee for sports betting and Michigan for sports betting and iGaming.

DraftKings is hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The impact of major college football conferences canceling their seasons could be a topic of discussion.

Shares of DraftKings are down 0.44% in premarket action to $35.89.

Previously: DraftKings EPS misses by $0.38, beats on revenue (Aug. 14)