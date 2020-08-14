Canaccord Genuity (Buy) raises II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) price target from $52 to $67.

The firm says yesterday's FQ4 print was "another solid quarter driven by strong demand across all product segments" and strength in new order bookings and backlog.

Benchmark (Buy) nudges its target from $58 to $60, optimistic about the record backlog and ROADMs and transceiver demand trends.

The firm notes the report featured higher than expected SG&A expenses and a lower mix.

II-VI shares closed yesterday at $49.85. The company has Bullish average ratings with Wall Street analysts and SA contributors but a Neutral Quant rating.

Previously: II-VI beats FQ4 estimates with new quarterly records (Aug. 13 2020)