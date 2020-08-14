AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) offers to exchange newly issued shares of its common stock for up to 1.36M shares of 8.25% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 8.00% series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock, and 8.000% series C fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock, all par value $0.01 per share.

Consideration will be limited to 6,818,350 newly issued shares of common stock, representing ~19.9% of MITT's common stock outstanding immediately prior to the offer's expiration date.

Tender expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 11, 2020.

SA Contributor Colorado Wealth Management Fund sees MITT as "painfully overvalued."