Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +10.3% pre-market after saying it expects to swing to a profit in H1, anticipating headline EPS of 350 cents, compared with a 54 cent loss a year earlier when it was hit by strikes.

Sibanye cites an improved operational performance from South African gold operations despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on production volumes, the inclusion of the Marikana operations for the full period and higher average precious metals prices.

H1 production from the miner's South Africa gold operations jumped 17% Y/Y to 403.6K oz., and production of platinum group metals from South Africa rose 5% to 657.8K oz.

At its U.S. operations, Sibanye says its mined production of platinum group metals also rose 5% to 297.7K oz.