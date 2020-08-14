Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) says revenue was down 73% in July off a capacity reduction of 63%.

The company reports cash burn in July was ~$174M, which was higher than June due to slower ticket sales and the timing of certain expenses.

Looking ahead, Alaska Air expects revenue to be down 70% to 75% in August and capacity to be 50% lower for the month. Cash burn of $125M is expected for the month.

SEC Form 8-K

Shares of ALK are down 0.77% premarket to $37.50.

Alaska Air's Quant rating ranks 17th out of 24 global airline stocks.