Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight) raises Applied Materials' (NASDAQ:AMAT) price target from $60 to $72, saying the firm's concerns about foundry deceleration "are not playing out."

Analyst Joseph Moore sees some short-term risks in memory, offset by "some signs of strength" in display and a services business that's "growing nicely."

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho maintains a Buy rating and lifts AMAT's target from $75 to $85, saying the company was "constructively positive" on H2 "even as alarms were being signaled on the memory front."

Ho praises Applied Materials' market share gains and diversified customer mix, which helps soften the blow of industry volatility.

Context: Yesterday afternoon memory company Micron said it expects FQ1 revenue to come in below the prior guidance due to demand trends. In AMAT's FQ3 report, Semiconductor Systems' mix leaned more towards foundry and less towards DRAM and Flash compared to the prior year.

AMAT shares are up 3.6% pre-market to $67.43.

Wall Street analysts have a Bullish rating on AMAT, while SA contributors sit on the sidelines at Neutral.

