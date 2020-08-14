Thinly traded micro cap Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) surges 100% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration seeking sign off on a clinical trial of TLC19 Hydroxychloroquine Liposome Inhalation Suspension, an inhaled formulation of the malaria med, for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

TLC19 utilizes company's liposome technology to encapsulate ~1/100 of the oral HCQ dose into an inhalable formulation for direct deposit into the airways and lungs. A recent manuscript showed that inhalable liposomal HCQ achieved increased exposure (~30-fold) and half-life (~2.5-fold) in the lungs than oral HCQ.

According to the company, TLC19 can achieve antiviral effect with a miniscule dose compared to orally administered HCQ while lowering blood and heart exposure.

Health authorities in the U.S. and elsewhere have backed away from using the oral formulation of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 after several studies failed to show a treatment benefit.