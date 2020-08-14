China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) reports net sales declined 21% in Q2. U.S. auto sales declined by 33.3% Y/Y due to the coronavirus pandemic as passenger car sales declined by 46.9% while sales of trucks, minivans and SUVs for the quarter dropped by 27.7%.

Net sales of traditional steering products declined by 18.5% as demand weakened in the Chinese domestic brand automobile market related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Chinese economy and passenger vehicle sales.

Automobile sales declined by 16.9% Y/Y in 1H20 with passenger vehicle sales down by 22.4% as MPV sales declined by 45.7%, sedan sales decreased by 26.0%, SUV sales were 14.9% lower and crossover vehicle sales were down by 19.8% according to statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Gross margin rate slumped 500 bps to 9.4%, mainly due to lower sales and changes in the product mix.

Selling expense rate -10 bps to 3.6% and G&A rate +150 bps to 5.7%.

The company has reiterated its revenue guidance for FY2020 of $360M vs. consensus of $392.9M.

"China Automotive Systems' sales expectations for 2020 have been revised upwards", wrote Alborada Investments on Seeking Alpha.

Shares up 11% premarket.

Previously: China Automotive Systems EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (Aug. 14)