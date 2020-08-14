Shares of RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) jumps 7% after reporting earnings this morning.

Q2 highlights: Revenue was down 69% y/y to $84.3M.

Revenue breakdown: Powersports revenue, $8.2M (-72.9% Y/Y), Automotive revenue, $68.29M (-70.7%) and Transportation revenue, $7.66M (+27.2%).

SG&A decreased 55% y/y to $11.2M.

Insurance proceeds were $5.6M in the quarter.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss, which excludes the $5.6M insurance payment, was $(1.3)M, compared to a loss of $(6.9)M year-ago.

"Q3 is showing the strongest demand and highest online activity in the company’s history" says Marshall Chesrown, CEO.

Citing uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, RMBL is holding back its guidance.

Shares are up 26% YTD.

