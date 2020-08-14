The number of U.S. mortgages in active forbearance declined by 71K over the past week, pushing the total to under 4M for the first time since early May, according to Black Knight McDash Flash data.

As of Aug. 10, some 3.9M homeowners were in active forbearance, or 7.4% of all active mortgages, down from 7.5% in the previous week.

Mortgages in active forbearance represent $852B in unpaid principal.

The data saw lower forbearance activity across the board — 10% fewer new forbearance requests, almost 40% fewer renewals, and 20% fewer removals from the prior week.

Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on forbearance plans were $4.8B vs. $4.9B a week ago.

Estimated tax and insurance advances on forbearance plans were $1.8B, unchanged from the prior week.

Interested tickers: NRZ, COOP, OCN, PFSI