Vale's (NYSE:VALE) board says the company will move forward with the Serra Sul 120 iron ore project, which would increase the S11D mine plant capacity by 20M metric tons to 120M mt/year on site.

The project, located in Brazil's Canaa dos Carajás, would require $1.5B in investments over several years and aim to raise the total capacity for the Northern System in Para state to 260M mt/year; the mine is expected to resume operations in H1 2024.

Based on Serra Sul 120 and other 2020 projects that have been delayed by the coronavirus, Vale says it will revise investment guidance for 2021, currently at $5B, and the 2022-24 period.

Vale recently reported surging Q2 profits and the resumption of dividends after an 18-month absence.