AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) says it plans to hire more than 20K new employees in the U.S. to help meet growing demand for help at stores and distribution centers.

As of May 9, AutoZone operated 5,836 stores in the U.S., 610 stores in Mexico and 38 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,484.

Shares of AutoZone are up more than 60% since their low point in March when the shutdown of business activity in the U.S. ramped up.

Source: Press Release