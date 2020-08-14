Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) rises 8.9% in premarket trading after reporting preliminary Q2 closed loan origination volume of $72.3B, up 40% Q/Q and 126% Y/Y.

Q2 preliminary gain on sale margin was 5.19% vs. 3.25% in Q1 2020 and 3.22% in Q2 2019.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $3.8B rose 317% Q/Q and 868% Y/Y.

Q2 adjusted revenue of $5.31B misses the sole analyst estimate of $5.32B and increased from $1.33B a year ago.

Q2 adjusted net income of $2.85B rose 335% Q/Q and 995% Y/Y.

Rocket will hold a conference call on Sept. 2 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss Q2 earnings.