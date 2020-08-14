NVAX, SBSW among premarket gainers

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) +103% on planned trial of inhaled malaria drug for COVID-19.
Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) +52% on advisory committee Ryoncil nod.
Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) +52% on filing for resale of up to 12.7M shares
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) +26%.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) +24% as study of ensifentrine in COVID-19 nears.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) +24% on Q2 results.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) +15% on Q2 results.
Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +11% as U.S. mortgage forbearance plans fall to under 4M this week.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) +11% on Q2 results.
Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +11% on profit guidance.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) +10% on Q2 results.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +10% on Q2 results.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) +10% on Q2 results.
Rocket (NYSE:RKT) +10%.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +9% on supplying 60M COVID-19 vaccine doses to UK.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) +8% on Q2 results.
WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) +8% on being selected to implement its VaultiTrust secure IoT beacons and digital identities to develop a new generation of smart home boxes.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) +7%.
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +6%.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) +5%.
Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) +8%.