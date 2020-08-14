NVAX, SBSW among premarket gainers

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) +103% on planned trial of inhaled malaria drug for COVID-19.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) +52% on advisory committee Ryoncil nod.

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) +52% on filing for resale of up to 12.7M shares

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) +26% .

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) +24% as study of ensifentrine in COVID-19 nears.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) +24% on Q2 results.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) +15% on Q2 results.

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +11% as U.S. mortgage forbearance plans fall to under 4M this week.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) +11% on Q2 results.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +11% on profit guidance.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) +10% on Q2 results.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +10% on Q2 results.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) +10% on Q2 results.

Rocket (NYSE:RKT) +10% .

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +9% on supplying 60M COVID-19 vaccine doses to UK.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) +8% on Q2 results.

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) +8% on being selected to implement its VaultiTrust secure IoT beacons and digital identities to develop a new generation of smart home boxes.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) +7% .

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +6% .

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) +5% .