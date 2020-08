Core retail sales up 1.9% in July; June's big gain revised higher

July Retail Sales: +1.2% M/M vs. +2.0% consensus and +8.4% prior (revised from +7.5%).

Retail Sales (less auto) +1.9% M/M vs. +1.5% consensus and +8.3% prior (revised from +7.3%).

Ex-gas and autos: +1.5% M/M vs. +0.9% expected and +7.7% prior (revised from +6.7%).

Retail sales control group +1.4% M/M vs. +1.0% consensus and +6.0% prior (revised from +5.7%).

Nonstore retailers were up 24.7% Y/Y, while food and beverage stores were up 11.1% Y/Y.

Total sales for the May through July 2020 were -0.2% Y/Y.