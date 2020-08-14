Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.50 .

Revenue of $3.1M (-11.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.19M .

Frank D. Heuszel, CEO said, “While second quarter revenues were impacted due to the effects of COVID-19, our Premier Packaging subsidiary began the third quarter with a major win, signing a multi-year deal valued at more than $24 million with a long-term customer and one of the world’s largest retailers. We are also extremely excited to have recently met the final condition to move forward with our acquisition of Impact BioMedical. DSS is continuing to pursue its strategy of diversification and this acquisition represents the dedicated efforts of our team to identify assets that we expect will be accretive to our business while approaching such transactions with vision and a focus toward creating lasting shareholder value.”

