Core retail sales rose 1.5% in July from June and were up 3.9% compared to a year ago.

The big standouts on a year-over-year comparison were grocery stores (+10.6%), building materials & garden equipment (+14.8%) and the sporting goods sector (+17.8%). The combination of social distancing guidelines and nesting/WFH trends continues to shift consumer spending to the likely benefit of Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Categories showing weakness included department stores (-13.4%) and electronics stores (-2.8%).

The nonstore retail category that lumps in e-commerce players saw sales jump 24.7% Y/Y in a slight acceleration from the June mark.

