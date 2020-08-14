E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) daily average revenue trades for July were 1.01M, down 9% from June but up 288% in July 2019.

Derivative DARTs in July 2020 of 273,257 fell 2% M/M and increased 196% Y/Y.

Through Aug. 12, 2020, August DARTs are 1.08M, derivative DARTS are 291,000.

July net new retail accounts of 45,842 fell 49% from June and contrasted with a loss of 11,522 accounts in July 2019.

July net new accounts of 68,268 fell 33% M/M and increased from 9,770 in July 2019.

Total customer assets of $840.7B increased 8% M/M and 35%% Y/Y.

Brokerage sweep deposits of $37.9B fell 5% M/M and rose 25% Y/Y.