Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) -3.7% pre-market after swinging an adjusted Q2 loss of $5.1M compared with a year-ago profit of $7.2M, and revenues slumped 34% Y/Y to $44.5M.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $9.4M vs. $27.2M in the prior-year quarter.

Q2 free cash flow from ongoing operations came in roughly flat compared with $15.4M a year ago.

Fortuna says results were hurt by the 54-day government mandated suspension of operations at the San Jose mine, resulting in a $20.4M decrease in sales as silver and gold sales volume fell 56% and 53% respectively, despite higher metal prices compared to the previous year.

During the quarter, silver and gold production totaled to 1.27M oz. 7.1K oz. respectively, while all-in sustaining costs were $11.18/silver equiv. oz. at the San Jose mine and $15.81/silver equiv. oz. at the Caylloma mine.

The company says construction at the Lindero gold project is 97%, with commercial production expected in Q1 2021.

Fortuna recently resumed production activities at the Caylloma mine after shutting it down for two weeks following the death of a contractor employee.