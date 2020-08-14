Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) -17.8% PM priced its underwritten registered offering of 25.82M Series A units, each consisting of one common share and one Series A Warrant to purchase one common share and 14.28M Series B Units which further consist of one pre-funded Series B Warrant to purchase one common share and one Series A Warrant to purchase one common share.

Each Series A Unit will be sold at $0.50/unit and each Series B Unit will be sold at $0.50/unit, minus $0.0001; remaining exercise price of each Series B Warrant will equal $0.0001/common share.

Gross proceeds of ~$20M are expected; to be used for general corporate purposes.

Warrants will be exercisable immediately after issuance and have five years term commencing on issuance date.

Exercise price of the Series A Warrants will initially be $0.75/share.

Offering is expected to close on August 18, 2020.