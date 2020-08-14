Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Altisource Asset Management agree to end their existing asset management agreement as Front Yard transitions to an internally managed REIT.

Front Yard will pay Altisource a $46M termination fee, consisting of $15M in cash upfront, $15M in cash on the date that the two companies agree the transition is complete, and $16M in cash or common stock on the termination date.

Front Yard will acquire, at its election, either the equity interest in Altisource's Indian subsidiary, the equity interests of Altisource's Cayman Islands subsidiary, the right to solicit and hire certain Altisource employees who currently oversee management of Front Yard's business, and other assets of Altisource. The purchase price for the acquired assets is $8.2M, consisting of $3.2M in cash upfront and $5M in cash or common stock on the termination date.

During the transition period, Front Yard will continue to pay Altisource the base management fee provided for in the existing asset management agreement (equal to $3.58M per quarter) and a pro rata portion of the base management fee for any partial calendar quarter during such period, until Front Yard determines that the transition has been completed.