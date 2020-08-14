CACI awarded a $128M task order to provide mission expertise to the U.S. Army

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) handed over a five-year, single-award task order to provide mission expertise, including training and field service support to the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Soldier on maneuver, precision targeting and visual augmentation systems.

The order has a ceiling value of nearly $128M.

"CACI is prepared to provide the Army with the expertise it needs to complete its missions overseas and minimize the risks to its soldiers. Additionally, this work further underscores CACI’s position as a leading mission integrator for the U.S. military.” says John Mengucci, President and CEO.