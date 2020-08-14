Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) shares are up 22% pre-market after the company forecasts positive net income for the year.

In Q2, Fang's revenue increased in leads generation services (+60% Y/Y) and fell in marketing services (-1%), listing services (-26%), and financial services (-45%).

Operating income from continuing operations plummeted 79% Y/Y to $6.4M, primarily due to higher staff-related general and administrative expenses.

Net income was up 322% to $21.5M.

For H1, revenue was flat on the year at $103M, operating income from continuing operations fell 62% to $6.9M, and the net loss was $19.4M versus the $18.5M income in last year's quarter.

