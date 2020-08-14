Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) -20% after Q2 earnings miss.

Revenue declined by 25% Y/Y to $6.44M as plasma revenue declined by 30% to $4.57M and pharma revenue was down by 16% to $1.7M.

Gross margin down 705 bps Y/Y to 51.3% resulting from an unfavorable cost of revenue rate variance and a lower revenue conversion rate.

SG&A expense increased $389K to $3.4M as increase in staffing and compensation was partially offset by decrease in travel.

Adj. EBITDA of $0.01/share vs. $0.05 in 2Q19.

"Late in the second quarter, we began onboarding an expected total of 49 plasma and blood collection centers with go-lives to be completed by early fourth quarter," said Mark Newcomer, CEO.

Prior: Paysign EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue