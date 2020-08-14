Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) reports FQ1 revenue decrease of 38.6% Y/Y to $6.02M, due to the expected decline in the legacy Cinema Equipment business and the negative impact of COVID-19 on theatrical revenues.

Overall OTT/streaming revenues, including digital content licensing, were up 22% and with sales billings up 30%.

OTT AVOD channel revenues increased 28% Y/Y and 48% Q/Q, with Linear Ad-supported viewership up 93% Q/Q to 29M viewers.

Core streaming and content business adj. EBITDA increased by 103% Y/Y, positive for second consecutive quarter.

Due to the decline in legacy Cinema Equipment business adj. EBITDA was negative $182K, compared to $539K Y/Y.

Through a series of financing transactions and continued margin improvements in the core business, the company significantly strengthened its balance sheet resulting in a 22% debt reduction Y/Y.

As of June 30, cash, equivalents and restricted cash was $16.3M.

“Our streaming device platform reach has now expanded to over 800M global devices and will only continue to grow.” said Erick Opeka, President.

