BHP says it will make further efforts to ensure policies and lobbying undertaken by industry associations reflects the company's own climate position of keeping the world's warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius.

The miner has faced increasing pressure from investors worried that some mineral lobby groups, particularly in Australia, are promoting coal in defiance of the goals of the Paris climate accord, and have urged BHP to stop funding them.

BHP says it will publish annually a list of material association memberships and disclose in real time if any of them breach its global climate policy standards.

BHP says it will remain a member of the New South Wales Minerals Council in Australia after the group set out a new climate policy, and will complete a review of its involvement in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Mining Association of Canada and the American Petroleum Institute by the end of this month.

The miner said last year it would review its membership of four industry associations due to concerns about their climate and energy policies.