Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) acquires the new 105-room Hyatt House and 154-room Hyatt Place hotels in Tempe, AZ, for a gross purchase price of ~$64.6M, or ~$249K per key.

They're part of the first phase of the Novus Innovation Corridor, a mixed-use development integrated with ASU's Tempe campus that will house offices, residences, retail stores, and restaurants on 355 acres.

The hotels comprise a dual-branded complex located on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus, across from Desert Financial Arena, within walking distance of Sun Devil Stadium, a short drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and close to a Valley Metro Rail stop.

Following this acquisition, the Apple Hospitality portfolio includes 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms in 34 states.