Oppenheimer says it walked away from a meeting with Costco (COST +0.3% ) management incrementally bullish on the retailer's shorter- term prospects in the current backdrop and longer-term growth potential globally.

"Right now, the company is really firing on all cylinders, in our view, benefiting from its leading value position in the grocery category, increased consumer appetite for at home related products, and accelerating growth in e-commerce. Going forward, we believe share gains could be stickier than most given the company’s superior value proposition, merchandising efforts in categories such as white goods, price investments, digital efforts, and benefits from a large number of retail bankruptcies."

The most interesting pullaway from the Oppenheimer note is that the firm thinks the international prospects for Costco are still bright and only in the early innings of the long-term potential.

Oppenheimer keeps Outperform-rated Costco locked in as a top sector pick. That is not the case across Wall Street.